‘Chopped Junior’ Final Four Compete for Spot in Grand Finale

Let the cooking begin! Chopped Junior’s final four will compete for a spot in the grand finale during the Tuesday, June 20, episode.

According to the Food Network, the episode will see the outstanding young cooks competing to see who will earn the last spot in the grand finale.

Slender peppers and scrumptious rolls are part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, the network teases, as the junior chefs must figure out a way to make a guilty pleasure snack work in their venison entrees. After some serious mistakes in the dessert round, the judges are left with much to consider.

Of the 16 talented young cooks who set out for the champion title and $25,000 to make their dreams come true, Aiden, Emma, Jack and Haley are competing in part 4.

They’ve each been cooking since an impressive young age. Aidan, for example, started cooking at the age of 4! The youngin’ used to assist his babysitter in the kitchen, and shared with Food Network that cooking has helped “open his mind from his dyslexia.”

Catch part 4 of Chopped Junior on the Food Network on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

