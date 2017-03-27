Fifteen years of roses! Chris Harrison celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Bachelor on Sunday, March 26, with a throwback photo of the first-ever Bachelor, Alex Michel.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

"15 years ago it all began," the host of the ABC dating series wrote on Instagram. "At the time this young man couldn't comprehend how life was about to change. Along the way I've worked with some amazing people and made some incredible friends. I've seen every corner of this beautiful planet, more than a few tears, plenty of drama but also a lot of love."

Harrison also took the time to show his gratitude for the show's crew and, of course, dedicated fans. "Thank you hardly seems like enough to those I've worked for and with to make this show, but Thank You!" he continued. "Many have come and gone since our first season with Alex Michel and I appreciate them all for their part in all this. The first 15 years have been an incredible ride and thanks to you #BachelorNation the future only looks bigger, brighter and more dramatic than ever!"

Bachelor producer Elan Gale also took to Instagram to thank fans for their lasting support. "15 years ago today the Bachelor premiered," he captioned a photo of the Bachelor mansion. "It's a pretty amazing accomplishment. I wasn't around back then but over the past 9 years this show has introduced me to some of the most important people in my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful. If you've been a part of this, thank you. I appreciate you all so very very much (except for a few of you, and you know who you are)."



Michel has kept a low profile since he starred on the inaugural season of The Bachelor in 2002. He dated winner Amanda Marsh for one year before they broke up. Runner-up Trista Rehn, meanwhile, became the first-ever Bachelorette and married winner Ryan Sutter in December 2003. They are the parents of two children, Maxwell, 9, and Blakesley, 7.



