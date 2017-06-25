They're back! Chris Harrison and the Bachelor in Paradise crew returned to Mexico over the weekend to resume filming season 3 of the ABC summer reality series after a much-publicized sex scandal.

The Bachelor franchise host, 45, shared a photo of the production team setting up their cameras and equipment on a beach on his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 25. "Almost Paradise!" he captioned the snap, which did not show any of the cast members.

Chris Harrison/Instagram

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced that it had temporarily suspended production on Paradise to conduct a "thorough investigation" after "allegations of misconduct on the set." It was later revealed that a producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after witnessing contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios allegedly getting hot and heavy in a pool.

Amid the weeklong investigation, the cast flew back home to the United States as fans tried to make sense of everything. Olympios, 24, hired high-powered attorney Marty Singer and issued a statement to Us Weekly on June 14, in which she referred to herself as "a victim" and claimed that she had "little memory of that night." Jackson, 30, also hired a lawyer, Walter Mosley, and insisted in a statement that the sexual misconduct allegations were "false" and "malicious."

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Warner Bros. confirmed on June 20 that it had concluded its probe and found no evidence to support the claims. "The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy," the company said before confirming that the show would resume with "certain changes" to policies and procedures.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Jackson does not plan on returning to Paradise. "What he went through was very difficult, and he doesn't feel it is in best interest to go back at this time," a source told interest to go back at this time," a source told Us. It is unclear if Olympios plans to return to Mexico alongside fellow cast members such as Robby Hayes, Raven Gates and Amanda Stanton.

