Chris Kattan has a bone to pick with Dancing With the Stars. The Saturday Night Live alum, who was the first sent home on season 24 earlier this year, called out the ABC show for selecting celebrities with dance experience to compete.

"Simone Biles and Charo and I are three different people going into the show. I'm not as good of a dancer as Charo [and] we have our different moves, but we can't move like Simone Biles," Kattan, 46, told Entertainment Tonight. (Glee alum Heather Morris, a former backup dancer for Beyoncé, is also on this season.)

The Bunnicula star, more specifically, doesn't like that more experienced contestants are judged on the same criteria as those who are brand new to the ballroom. To fix the issue, he thinks that DWTS should either cast those with "no dancing experience" or "acknowledge the fact that this person doesn't have experience and this person does. And give them the benefit of the doubt."

Kattan, who broke his neck 14 years ago, was partnered with Witney Carson during his recent stint. Late last month, he was sent packing after he received a 17 out of 40 score for his Cha Cha performance. The pair danced to Haddaway's "What Is Love," a nod to his starring role in the 1998 comedy A Night at the Roxbury.



