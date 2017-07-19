Chris Kirkpatrick: All the 'NSync Guys Are in a Group Text!

Totally tearing’ up our hearts. ’NSync may have disbanded in 2002, but the former boy banders still make an effort to catch up.

“There’s an 'NSync group text,” Chris Kirkpatrick exclusively told Us Weekly following an episode of ABC’s Boy Band in L.A. on July 13. “There’s probably a text with every combination. There is one with all five of us and then there is one with every combination for things like when we had JC’s surprise birthday there was the four of us without JC. When we had Joey’s birthday, it was four of us without Joey. There could be one about me. I don’t know. They might talk smack about me like, ‘Oh my God. Did you see Chris yesterday? What an idiot.'"

So, what do the guys chat about? Apparently, it's all jokes and emojis. "It’s a lot of making fun of each other about little things that we’ll see. It’s a lot about people that we’ve run into, that the band has run into saying, 'Look who I just saw' or memories that we have like, 'Hey I was just thinking about this,'" Kirkpatrick, 45, revealed. "Or just a general, 'Hey we haven’t talked in a couple days, what’s going on? What are you guys doing? Who is in town?'" he added. "Lance is pretty good at the weird emojis."

Kirkpatrick — along with Chasez, 40, Bass, 38, Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone — formed the group in 1995. Although they've gone their separate ways, they performed together for Timberlake's Video Vanguard Award medley at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2013. Last August, they reunited for Chasez's birthday at L.A.'s Nice Guy.

The stars have all supported each other through the years — from onstage to parenthood. Kirkpatrick, who is expecting his first child with wife Karly, recently received some baby gifts from Bass.

"I just got two giant deliveries from Lance. He got us a high chair and a carrier or something," he told Us. "I’m clueless about this part of the process. My wife knows exactly everything. Lance has sent us some stuff and I know the rest of the guys are gearing up to send us stuff."

Timberlake, 36, recently gave Kirkpatrick parenting advice, too. "Justin told me a million times, 'Your life is going to change,'" he recalled. "[He warned] that, 'Now whenever you are changing a diaper and things like that, there is a weapon that is out there and it’s going to go. Wrap things in plastic, be ready for anything.'"

He added: "He’s loving it because he’s telling me all this crazy stuff and he’s like, 'Just trust me on this one.'"

The "Mirrors" singer and Jessica Biel are parents of son Silas, 2. When asked if he thinks that means that Timberlake has been peed on while changing diapers, Kirkpatrick joked: "I can’t say for sure but I can say probably. I can say it’s a great possibility."

