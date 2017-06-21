By design, Chris and Peyton Lambton typically know what to expect — until they were expecting.

“It turns your life upside down,” interior designer Peyton, 34, says. And there are too many tasks to count. Chimes in DIY expert Chris, 40, “Getting organized for this little creature was so much work. I knew other couples were going through the same thing.”

Enter: his digital home-improvement show, Controlled Chaos. “It's all about setting up your house to be kid-friendly, but at the same time not having it look like a nursery,” explains Chris. “We find a happy medium for everyone.”

The Bachelor Nation duo, who now have daughter Lyla, 7 months, share more with Us.

Us Weekly: What are your best tips for new moms and dads?

Peyton Lambton: You don’t need to buy a million gadgets. Honestly, you need a blanket you can lay them down on and you’ll be good. That helps keep space from becoming completely occupied. Also, find furniture that doubles as storage. We have a lot of pieces that I can tuck baskets away in.

Chris Lambton: You should see how organized Peyton is! Every basket is labeled. There’s one for diapers, wipes. It’s all easy to find, which is perfect when I’m looking for something.

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Us: Did you go overboard with baby-proofing your house?

PL: When it comes to a child, you can never be too careful. It’s a personal preference. We got down on all fours and saw what she sees and what danger lies ahead when you’re down at her level.



Us: How did you go about decorating the nursery?

PL: Since we didn’t know the sex of the baby, we painted it a mint green, which is gender-neutral.

CL: My favorite part is the bookshelf I built that makes the books look like pieces of wall art. Our favorite book to read her at bedtime right now is The Pout-Pout Fish.

Us: Which traits of yours does Lyla have?

CL: She’s super happy and she sleeps well, like her mom. But she’s a morning person like I am. In the morning, the two of us get up and have father-daughter time. She’s so much fun!

Family afternoon at the beach #lylajames #beachbaby @peytonwlambton #CapeCod A post shared by Chris Lambton (@chrislambton13) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Us: Will she make an appearance on your?

PL: I did some baby proofing videos and a couple different things for Wayfair’s YouTube channel and she shot with me. You’ll see her there!

CL: I’m going to brag! I had her while Peyton was shooting and she was like, ‘Bring in Lyla,’ so I did. When the cameras turned on, her face lit up! She was smiling and giggling. I was like, ‘Wow! I’m like a TV dad.’

Us: OK, be honest: Would you let Lyla be on The Bachelor?

PL: I feel like we couldn’t say no. That would be so hypocritical.

CL: It led me to finding Peyton and having Lyla, so I’d say go for it!

New episodes of Controlled Chaos stream Mondays on builddesignlive.com.

