Ch-ch-changes. Chris Pratt revealed what he misses most now that he's an A-lister in the May/June 2017 issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

"It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other," Pratt, 37, explained in the joint interview with Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn. "I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice to being able to surprise somebody."

The Minnesota native, who lived out of his car before making it big, landed his first major role on the TV series Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. He went on to star as lovable Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation for seven seasons before becoming a bonafide movie star thanks to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. He recently wrapped its sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in London.



"The Brits are so polite. There I am, smoking these little cigars on the set and it is, in fact, illegal. But they were so reluctant to finally say, ‘I’m very sorry, but I’m afraid it’s against the law.’ And I said, ‘No, no, that’s cool—just tell me when the cops come,'" he told the mag. "Hey, I show up on time, I know my stuff. It’s like, my one diva thing."

Pratt admits that he used to be more of a "go-with-the-flow" kind of guy, but getting noticed on the street has been an adjustment.

"If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later," he said. "So I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway."

Pratt is open about his personal life, however. The Jurassic World actor, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, often posts photos of his wife, Anna Faris, and their 4-year-old son, Jack, on social media. He even strips down for the cameras, previously posting a pic of his six-pack abs after dropping 60 pounds for his role as a Navy SEAL in 2012's Zero Dark Thirty.

"I’ve learned not to overestimate how deep the audience is — that, as an actor, a big part of it is looking as good as you can," he told Cigar Aficionado, explaining why he will keep the weight off.

Pratt's career doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Still, he's not used to rubbing shoulders with fellow stars just yet. "There was this moment when I was at a party and Barbra Streisand and Jim Carrey both came up to me to tell me they loved what I’d done," he recalled. "Streisand asked me, ‘How does it feel? You’re this year’s big thing.’ Jim Carrey told me the same thing. That was when those people stopped being my icons and became my peers."

