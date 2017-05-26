Stars get silly with Us! Us Weekly Video attended the NBC Upfront red carpet on May 15, and in between getting news on all your favorite TV shows, we played a fun game of Truth or Dare with some of the networks biggest stars. Let’s just say things got interesting. Watch the video above.

It turns out, we’re not the only ones crying when watching This is Us. Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, was dared to show off his ugly cry face when he tunes in to his hit series, and he happily obliged — although he was missing the “snot” that usually accompanies the tears.

Someone that was a bit more hesitant to play along was John Cena. The newly engaged wrestler attended the event with his fiancée Nikki Bella. When dared to display his hidden talent the 40-year-old told Us, “[Bella] knows it. We will keep it a secret between the two of us.”

But that’s not all, American Ninja Warrior hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamil breakdanced on the red carpet and Reverie star Sarah Shahi give Us her best Britney Spears impression – watch the video above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!