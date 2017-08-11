Can’t get enough! USA Network has added 18 episodes to Chrisley Knows Best’s fifth season and renewed the unscripted series for season 6!

Season 5 of the hit series, which premiered in 2014 and follows the picturesque Chrisley family’s opulent lifestyle, will air its second half this fall and wrap with a two-part Christmas special.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network

When it returns, the now 26-episode season will feature Chase’s 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pranking Todd, Savannah hosting a fashion show and Julie’s health diagnosis.

USA also announced a new eight-episode after show, titled According to Chrisley, which the patriarch of perfection, 48, will host.

The news comes on the heels of Todd Chrisley’s forthcoming production deal. As Us Weekly exclusively reported in July, the luxury real estate agent “is very close to signing a multiyear deal for several shows with a major production company.” According to a source close to the Atlanta native, the $75 million deal “could double from backend participation.”

The second half of Chrisley Knows Best season 5 airs on the USA Network on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.