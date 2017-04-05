Because, why not? James Corden enlisted Claire Danes, Christine Baranski and Jack McBrayer to act out a soap opera skit during the Late Late Show on Tuesday, April 4. The catch? The actors could only recite Katy Perry song lyrics during the hilarious sketch.

The gag began with Corden, 38, in bed with the Homeland actress, 37. The late-night host freaks out about having a one-night stand, but soon realizes that McBrayer, 43, is under the sheets.

Some of Perry's hits used included "Waking Up In Vegas," "Wide Awake" and "California Gurls" and "I Kissed A Girl," which was her debut single in 2008.

"That's what you get for waking up in Vegas!" Danes said.

"Look baby girl, you make me feel like I'm living a teenage dream," Corden replied. "The way you turn me on I can't sleep."

Danes accused Corden of being "hot 'n' cold" before Baranski, 64, made her grand entrance. It turns out, Corden and the Good Wife alum are an item and she's furious to find out that he has cheated. "You're going to hear me roar," she screamed, before slapping the British star in the face.

To find out what happens next, watch the video above!

