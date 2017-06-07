CMT Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Country’s biggest night is here! The 2017 CMT Awards kick off at 8 p.m. on CMT and all of our favorite country crooners are expected to be in attendance. The awards show will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten and feature performances by Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Brett Eldredge.

Presenters include Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rachel Bilson and many, many more.

See the complete list of nominees below and check back throughout the show to see which artists take home the win!

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church, “Record Year”

Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw, “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay, “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

LoCash, “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year:

Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion, “Song for Another Time”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

RaeLynn, “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Artists Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”

CMT Performance of the Year:

Jason Aldean, “Hicktown (from CMT Concert of the Summer)”

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me (from CMT Crossroads)”

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses (from CMT Crossroads)”

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes (from CMT Crossroads)”

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One / Any Man of Mine / Man! I Feel Like a Woman! (from CMT Artists of the Year)”

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close (from CMT Crossroads)”

Social Superstar:

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

