Coco Austin reconnects with her grandmother in the upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium.

In the clip, psychic Tyler Henry asks to hold a necklace that he spots on the couch, which just so happens to belong to the star's late relative.

"I'm connecting to your mom's side of the family," he says. "I feel like I'm supposed to hold this. [You're] maternal grandmother, it just keeps coming through over and over."

Austin, 38, is elated at the news while her husband, Ice-T, watches their exchange on a monitor in a different room. Unlike other readings, Austin laughed instead of cried — and for good reason. Henry reveals that her grandma knows all about her 2011 "Shoe Freak" music video.



"She's like, laughing about this. She's finding this to be amusing on her end," Henry says.

"I did a record called Shoe Freak and I [got] all sexual about it," Austin replies.

Henry quips: "Oh my, grandma knows!"

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays on E! at 8 p.m. ET.

