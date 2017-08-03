Something wicked this way comes! The official website for American Horror Story: Cult has released chilling character portraits for the cast of season 7.

FX

The images feature several series newcomers, including Colton Haynes, who will be portraying the part of Detective Samuels, and Billie Lourd as her creepy character Winter Anderson.

FX

The teasers also give fans a glimpse at Billy Eichner’s mysterious character Harrison Wilton.

FX

Alison Pill (Ivy Mayfair-Richards) holds a large knife over bloody body parts in her spooky snapshot, while Cheyenne Jackson (Dr. Rudy Vincent) bares a worried expression on his face as he sits in his office and sinister shadows walk by his window.



FX

FX

Although it was recently revealed that the horror series’ veteran Emma Roberts will star in season 7, her character’s persona remains a mystery.



Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Show creator Ryan Murphy also disclosed that series’ alumni Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will both return for Cult and will play lovers, just as they did in the last season.



The FX anthology’s seventh season, which will include 11 episodes, will focus on the 2016 presidential election and take place in Michigan, a key state in the election results.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 5

