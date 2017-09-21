BACKGRID

It’s all in the past! Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were spotted during a night out together on Wednesday, September 20, as they headed to dinner at TAO in Hollywood.



The Bachelor in Paradise costars were all smiles outside of the restaurant and when photographers asked if they were dating, Olympios replied, “We’re friends.” She wore form-fitting black trousers, with a baby blue tank top and metallic heels, while Jackson wore a black T-shirt with Frank Ocean lyrics on it from the song “Nikes,” that read: “Said she need a ring like Carmelo.”

In the past few months, the pair have apologized to one another and moved onto having a friendship after the show’s scandal. The reality stars were photographed at SBE's Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on August 31, which was the first time they were seen together since the show’s production was halted over the summer. They seemed happy to see each other at the time, and they hugged and posed for some PDA-filled photos.

“We’re friends. We’re hanging out. He picked me up from the airport, we went to dinner. We’re cool. Really cool,” Olympios told ET on September 7, about their initial reunion. "It was really relieving. A lot of my unanswered questions were really answered. There were just a lot of questions I had about why he ran to the press so fast, I was like, ‘We could’ve handled this totally privately.’”

As Us Weekly previously reported, a Bachelor in Paradise producer filed a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct on set in June, after witnessing the pair getting hot and heavy. Olympios told Good Morning America at the time that she had no recollection of the incident after she unintentionally blacked out from a combination of alcohol and medication. Both stars opted not to return to complete the season after a full investigation by Warner Bros. found no evidence of misconduct by any party.

