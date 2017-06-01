Corinne Olympios Is Headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

#TeamCorn! Get ready for naps, cheese pasta and hopefully nanny Raquel because Corinne Olympios is headed to season four of Bachelor in Paradise, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rooting her on is reality TV star Kelly Bensimon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum sat down with Us Weekly Video reporter Christina Garibaldi and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin to share her thoughts on Olympios joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast during the Thursday, June 1, episode of Us Weekly Video’s new series, Entertainment Watch.

We love Corinne,” Bensimon, 49, tells Us Weekly. “When she's not napping she's over the top.” Olympios quickly became the girl everyone loved to hate on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor after taking off her top on a group date, giving herself a whipped cream bikini and saying things, such as “make America Corinne again.”

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Although the 25-year-old finished in fourth place, it now appears she is open to finding love once again. “I just feel like when the right person comes along, they’ll just come along, and it'll feel right, “ Olympios told Us Weekly in March. “And I won’t have to stress about it.”

Olympios joins fellow season 21 contestant Raven Gates and Amanda Stanton - who is returning for the second time to Bachelor in Paradise. During season 3 of the show Stanton got engaged to Josh Murray but the pair split in December 2016.



Bensimon also dished with Us on everything else that is hot in entertainment — such as Jennifer Lopez’s new show World of Dance and the premiere of America’s Got Talent — in the video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!