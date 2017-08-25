Countdown to VMAs 2017: Is Taylor Swift Performing?

It’s the final countdown! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are almost upon us, and speculation about who’s performing at The Forum is at an all-time high.

After Taylor Swift dropped her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday, August 24, fans have been wondering whether the songwriting queen will be delivering an epic performance. There were even rumors that the 27-year-old singer would bury the hatchet with this year’s host Katy Perry for a duet, like Swift did at the 2015 VMAs after her feud with Nicki Minaj.



Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

A source tells Us Weekly that Swift isn’t making her return to the stage yet. “Taylor is not performing,” an insider tells Us. “And Taylor is not performing with Katy. Katy Perry is doing ‘Swish Swish’ with Nicki Minaj."

However, Swifties will be excited that the “Shake It Off” songstress is exclusively premiering her full music video for "Look What You Made Me Do” at the awards show. She previously teased a brief snippet on Good Morning America on Friday, August 25, which showed the superstar biting down a necklace, sitting in a chair tapping her long nails and standing in front of her backup dancers in a dark outfit.

Nevertheless, the VMAs are sure to have some incredible performances. Perry, Video Vanguard recipient Pink, Sir Rod Stewart featuring DNCE, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Lorde and Fifth Harmony are just some of the bold-faced names taking the stage.



The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards airs on MTV Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

