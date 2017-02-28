It's party time … because newlyweds Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar (now Jinger Vuolo, just FYI) were off to Australia for their honeymoon! On the Monday, February 27, season finale of Counting On, the lovebirds headed Down Under for some highly anticipated alone time, and even before they left, it was pretty clear that Jeremy had only one thing on his mind.

"What are you second-most excited about on this trip?" he asked his blushing bride as they packed up their stuff to leave. They cuddled on the couch, and Jinger giggled. "Already there have been things that I'm learning about Jinger," Jeremy added with a giant grin on his face. "I'm seeing her personality in ways that I've never seen before." They both agreed that the most exciting part of the trip would just be time together, far away from her family. (We bet.)

Austin Asks Jim Bob for Permission to Court Joy

Back at home, another Duggar daughter was about to begin her march to the altar. Family friend Austin Forsyth had his eye on Joy-Anna Duggar and paid a visit to her parents' home to ask her father for permission to court. Jim Bob Duggar was in his office (which looked more like a tiny cave with no windows, but whatever) when Austin entered.

"I was wanting to ask you if we could take it to the next step and if I could start an official courtship with her," Austin told the patriarch. Jim Bob didn't say yes right away and instead asked Austin what he liked about Joy. "Over the years, I've been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character," Austin said. "She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator — and, of course, her beauty."

Jim Bob then grilled Austin about how his work was going. Apparently, he passed the test because Jim Bob said, "I really believe that you're a great guy, and I think that we'd all be honored for you all to start an official courtship." He then offered to help Austin execute any plan he put together for asking Joy the big question. "I think Joy is going to be very surprised because she is not expecting a courtship to take place at this point," Jim Bob told the cameras. (Just as a note, Joy is currently 19 years old.) Jim Bob added, "I think they'd make a good match."

Jeremy and Jinger Explore Australia

Jeremy and Jinger wasted no time seeing the sights Australia. After admiring the view of the famous Sydney Opera House from their hotel room, they tried an array of activities that included boomerang throwing, playing the didgeridoo and riding a boat. It would have been romantic if Jinger hadn't gotten seasick. You live, you learn.

Asked by producers if it was strange hanging out without anyone else around, Jinger didn't miss a beat. "After we got married, I think both of us were just excited to be alone. It wasn't strange at all. It was just something that we had been looking forward to for so long," she cooed. Jeremy seconded that and snuggled closer to his wife.

Later, they got a cooking lesson from a professional chef named Beck. Poor Beck tried her best to teach the newlyweds how to grill shrimp and other seafood delicacies, but Jeremy was more interested in Jinger than the food. Asked what most excited him about the class, he misinterpreted the question and said with a laugh, "I'll tell you what I'm excited about most in marriage." (In case it wasn't clear: He meant sex. He was very, very excited about being able to have sex.) He also said that things were getting "hot" in the kitchen, and Beck had to ask him several times to stop kissing and cuddling with his new wife.

Austin Asks Joy to Court

Meanwhile, back in Arkansas, Austin orchestrated an excuse to get Joy to a scenic lookout point, so he could ask her to court with him. Several of Joy's brothers went along for the ride and to chaperone (though Joy didn't know that yet). After getting Joy up to the chosen spot, Austin said, "You know, Ms. Joy Anna, I don’t think it's any coincidence or accident the way the Lord has brought our friendship together, and you and I have both seen his hand guiding and directing. I would be honored if you would be more than just friends, if you would go the next step and enter a courtship with me."

Joy looked genuinely surprised and said, "I would love to." She later added that she "could not believe it." Apparently, though, the feeling was mutual because Jill Duggar revealed that Joy had mentioned her interest in Austin before.

Joy and Austin celebrated their new status with a side hug, which will probably be roughly the most physical touching they'll get to enjoy unless they get married because Austin had taken a vow not to hold hands during courtship. Joy thought that was a good rule because once you open the door for contact, it can be hard to "maintain your purity." She better be careful about those side hugs.

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

