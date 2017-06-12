No pre-wedding jitters here! Joy- Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth meet up before they say “I do” to predict what their favorite wedding-day moments will be on Counting On’s Monday, June 12, season premiere.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the couple excitedly talk about becoming husband and wife. “This is definitely the day that I’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” Joy-Anna, 19, says. "I can’t believe that it’s already here."

TLC

Austin, 23, adds, "today is the day that I have dreamed about and prayed about for pretty much as long as I can remember.”

When an off-camera producer asks the duo what they think their favorite part of the ceremony will be, Joy-Anna says exchanging vows while Austin predicts, “putting the wedding ring on her finger."

Later, Austin explains the couple's choice to see each other before they walked down the aisle. "Joy and I do things different,” he explained. "We needed to talk about some things and pray together, so we threw tradition out the window."

The couple surprised fans by getting married on Friday, May 26, months ahead of their previously scheduled date of October 28. "Saying our vows and saying 'I do' and committing our lives to each other is so incredible,” Joy-Anna gushed in a TLC video after their nuptials in Rogers, Arkansas. "I am so blessed to be married to him.” Forsyth added: "I'm just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend."

Counting On’s two-hour season premiere airs on TLC Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!