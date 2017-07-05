The three couples on season 5 of Married at First Sight meet for the first time to bond over their unique experience in a sneak peek of the Thursday, July 6, episode.

In the clip above, the couples — Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek, and Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico — go around the table and discuss what has been the most difficult for them so far.

In the episode, titled “Support,” the experts are expecting to see the couples develop a support system since they are all going through the same struggles as newlyweds who met their spouses for the first time on their wedding day.

“We just have different feelings on taking each other’s last name,” Petta says in the sneak peek, while Knapek reveals a bigger issue.

“For us, I think the biggest problem is we still haven’t had sex yet,” Knapek admits, leaving fellow newlywed and castmate Duhon shocked.

Watch the clip above and catch Married at First Sight on Lifetime on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

