Following in mom’s footsteps. Courteney Cox’s 12-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, appears in Monogem’s new clip for her song “Wild,” which was released on Tuesday, March 28. Check it out above!

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

The preteen — whom Cox shares with ex-husband David Arquette — makes her onscreen debut more than three decades after her famous mom, 52, starred in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 music video for his hit “Dancing In the Dark.”



In “Wild,” Coco flexes her acting chops alongside costar Matthew RC Taylor. The two play BFFs who get together for a night of fun. The young duo eat popcorn while watching a movie before moving to another room, where they jump on a bed as neon lights flash.

There’s also some fun costume changes and a dramatic pool scene where Coco jumps into the water decked out in cowgirl garb. Taylor — dressed in a luxurious fur coat and a full face of makeup — also takes the plunge. The two dry off by taking a late-night bike ride in their wet clothes. The video ends with Coco and Taylor stopping in front of a liquor shop, where they put on ski masks and appear to contemplate robbing the store.

Monogem opened up about the concept for “Wild” in a Wednesday interview with LadyGunn.com. "The video is a dreamy and colorful story about two best friends. I thought it would be interesting to create a visual showing two young teenagers getting wild in their own unique way. Amidst the kids' smokey, neon reality, the boy is cross-dressing for the first time in a safe and comfortable environment without any judgment,” the indie artist explained to the site. "That is a beautiful thing. With all of the craziness going on in the world today, I felt compelled to deliver this message and lyric to our very important younger generation: ‘Life's too short to not live wild.'"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Not long after the video premiered, Coco’s father, David, took to Instagram to shower her with praise. "So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video link,” he wrote.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!