We’ve never seen this side of Courtney Stodden! The blonde bombshell debuted her new music video for her song “Glass of Wine” on Monday, July 3, exclusively to Us Weekly. The video, which she recorded in Malibu, features the sultry personality in lingerie and a loose-fitting robe singing while playing the piano. Of course, a glass of red wine is prominent throughout the video.



"This is more than a passion project for me ... this is a reaction to how dark Hollywood can be,” the 22-year-old tells Us. “It’s an emotional journey and I'm excited to show people a side nobody has ever seen."

Stodden, who split with husband Doug Hutchison, 57, earlier this year after 6 years of marriage, sorrowfully sings in the video: "As I sit here with my glass of wine, thoughts of you sitting on my mind." She continues, "All my thoughts are coming out through this glass of wine."

The video also marks the first time that Stodden is going by the stage name Holly Woodland.

As Us Weekly previously revealed, the model dropped the holiday-themed “Mistletoe Bikini” music video last December. In one shot, the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum was pictured dressed in a scantily clad outfit, seductively licking a candy cane. The more risqué visuals were inspired by Stodden’s lifelong crush on St. Nick.

Check out the “Glass of Wine” video above and tell Us what you think!

