Fifty shades funnier! Dakota Johnson could not control her giggles when she turned her raunchy movie franchise into a comedy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress, 27, was on the show on Tuesday, January 31 to promote her new movie Fifty Shades Darker, but ended up crying with laughter while doing Mad Lib Theater.

After mulling over the silly selection of words she wanted to pick for the cue cards they’d have to read from, she was ready to perform.



NBC

The pair reenacted the scene from Fifty Shades of Grey when Anastasia Steele meets Christian Grey for the first time in his office, with hilarious results.



Rather than creating a passion fueled flirtation, Johnson ended up wiping away tears, because she couldn’t stop laughing.

The words “pinching, “penguins” and “sausage” were slipped into the conversation causing both the host and his guest to completely lose their composure.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Johnson even managed to squeeze “Zamboni driver” into the segment.



Check out the entire sketch in the video above.



