How about them apples?! Matt Damon recently claimed that he's the father of Jimmy Kimmel's baby, so they did what most would do — they went on the Maury show to prove it. Watch the video above!

The late-night host, 49, revealed how it all went down in a hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment on Monday, February 13. Damon, 46, first asked for a paternity test after he barged in on Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, getting an ultrasound.

"You didn't tell him? I'm the father," the Martian actor said.

"You promised me you were going to stop f--king my girlfriend!" Kimmel interjected. "She's my wife, that's worse! That's actually worse."



Damon paid him no attention, and said that the baby should decide. "Hello baby!" he said to the screenwriter's bare belly. "We don’t know if you're a boy or a girl, but you have a choice of daddies. One daddy could be an Emmy loser… Other daddy could be an Oscar winner! Do you wanna play with daddy's Oscar?"

The battle got even more heated when the men sat down with Povich, played by Martin Short.



“Maury, there is no way that Jimmy is the father of Molly's baby! He doesn't even have a d--k!" Damon said backstage.

"If Matt is the father of Molly's baby, I will sue him, I will sue Molly," Kimmel said during his own pre-recorded package. "I will sue Maury, I will sue the baby, I will sue!"

Welp, time to sue Kimmel — but not Damon. It turns out, neither men are the father of McNearney's unborn child.

So, who is the dad? "Guess who's coming to dinner?” Tracy Morgan yelled as he walked out on stage.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



