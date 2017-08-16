Daniel Craig Finally Confirms He Will Return as James Bond: Watch!

He's back! Daniel Craig (finally!) confirmed that he will reprise his role as James Bond during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, August 15.

"If I'm going to speak the truth I should speak the truth to you," Craig, 49, said, before confirming that "yes" he will be returning to the mega franchise. "I couldn't be happier."

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

He added: "I have to apologize to all the people I've done interviews with today because I wanted to tell you."

Back in July, the New York Times first reported that Craig accepted the gig. However, as Craig admitted on Tuesday, he has been "cagey" about coming forward with the truth.

Columbia Pictures

In 2015, two days after wrapping Spectre, he also told Time Out magazine that he would "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" before returning to the role. "Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid," he explained to Colbert, 53, of his comments.

Craig might be back, but perhaps not for long. "I think this is it," he continued on Tuesday. "I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait."

According to USA Today, Craig's four films in the franchise has made $800 million worldwide at the box office.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.