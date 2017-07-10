Back as Bond? Despite Daniel Craig saying he was over playing 007, a new report claims he’s set to reprise his role for the fifth time.

Back in October 2015, Craig told TimeOut he had no interest in being James Bond again. “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” the actor, 49, confessed. “I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions

Interestingly enough, in the same interview, he added: “If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”

Perhaps the studio offered a big payday, as The Mirror reports producer Barbara Broccoli convinced Craig to sign on for the 25th movie, and she’s also hoping to have Adele record the theme song, just as the acclaimed singer did with Skyfall. Her song “Skyfall” won at the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Golden Globes and the Brit Awards.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners,” a source tells The Mirror. “It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr. Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Skyfall earned $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film worldwide for Sony Pictures. The insider says Craig’s wife, actress Rachel Weisz, is also “on board with the decision” for him to film for a year.

Broccoli reportedly believes the movie can begin filming in 2018.

