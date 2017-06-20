Daniel Day-Lewis Announces Retirement From Acting

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting, Variety reports.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” the actor’s spokeswoman told the publication on Tuesday, June 20. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

Day-Lewis, 60, is best known for his roles in There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York, Lincoln and The Last of the Mohicans.

The British star’s final role will be in the upcoming film Phantom Thread. The movie revolves around a dressmaker in the 1950s in London who is commissioned to design for members of high society and the royal family.

The actor, who was knighted by the queen in 2014, is the only actor ever to win three Best Actor Oscars. He scored the big wins for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, There Will Be Blood and My Left Foot. He also earned Oscar noms for his roles in Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father.

The dedicated star told Rolling Stone that to prepare for his role in Gangs of New York, he tried to get as angry as possible by listening to rapper Eminem’s music.

"Every morning around five, [I listened to] the song 'The Way I Am,'" he told RS in 2003. "I've admired him for a while. I'm always on the lookout for music that might be helpful to a role. It bypasses the intellect in a particular way. With this film, I realized I was listening to Eminem more than usual."

Day-Lewis made his movie debut at the age of 14 in 1971’s Sunday, Bloody Sunday. He first gained attention in 1985 for his roles in My Beautiful Laundrette and A Room With a View. The actor is married to writer and director Rebecca Miller. Together they have three kids.

