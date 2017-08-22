Hold onto your tables — and your chairs, too! Real Housewives of New Jersey is returning for season 8 with some new and familiar faces.

Former Housewife Danielle Staub returns and brings no shortage of drama with her. In the sneak peek, Staub, 55, has a meltdown in a restaurant, throwing napkins and glasses as she and castmate Siggy Flicker scream at each other.



Teresa Guidice, who infamously flipped a table during season 1 of the Bravo show, tosses a chair and threatens to grab Kim DePaola “by the back of your f—king hair.”



Guidice, 45, is also dealing with her husband Joe still being in jail for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud in addition to the sudden death of her mother. “I know how it is missing you mother … you were gone,” her daughter says, alluding to the Bravo personality’s own federal prison stint in 2015. The author’s friendships with Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania also get tested. Gorga’s husband Joe unexpectedly buys a restaurant behind his wife’s back, which doesn’t go over well with the 38-year-old boutique owner.



Meanwhile, new housewife Margaret Josephs, who replaced Jacqueline Laurita this season, is nicknamed the “Powerhouse in Pigtails”, and makes quite an impression on Flicker. “I wanna take her and pull her by the pigtails until they come out of her head!” the 50-year-old relationship expert tells Giudice.



Tune in to Bravo for the season 8 premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET, and relive all of your favorite moments when The Real Housewives of New Jersey: How They Got Here airs on Tuesday, August 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.