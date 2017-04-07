A picture of hope. Danny Masterson shared a pic on Instagram of his wife, Bijou Phillips, and her kidney donor after she underwent a transplant on Thursday, April 6.

The actress and singer, 37, is pictured in a hospital bed lying alongside a male friend as they both hold hands.

"My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease," the That '70s show alum, 41, captioned the black-and-white photo. "She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water. Sláinte!"

As Us Weekly previously reported, Masterson's wife of six years has been battling kidney problems for some time and was rushed to a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, in February.

The Ranch actor revealed at the time that Phillips — the daughter of late Mamas & The Papas' singer John Phillips, and the half-sister of Mackenzie Phillips and singer Chynna Phillips — was born with small kidneys and had been undergoing weekly dialysis. But the good news was that "Bijou recently found out that she has a friend that is a match and is optimistic she will have a transplant soon."

The Almost Famous actress, who shares daughter Fianna, 3, with Masterson, posted a photo on Instagram on March 23 as she awaited her surgery.

"I finally have my OR date for next week, and I'm so excited to get this kidney transplant!!! I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time," she captioned the photo that showed her in bed, wearing a hospital gown. "My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday! Three years ago he heard people where getting checked and he called, but he kept calling and going in and getting tested! He rolled with the punches from day one and the struggles to get insurance to approve it. It's been a wild ride. Fate finds you, he is a perfect match."

Phillips, who has not revealed the name of her donor, added that she had some complications related to dialysis, explaining, "I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS [focal segmental glomerulosclerosis] is scary, but I'm soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family! And my dream come true Donor... This is gonna be such an amazing birthday coming up! A new birth... New start! Here is to good health, and gratitude..."

