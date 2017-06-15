Cuteness overload! Wildlife expert and TV show host Dave Salmoni gives Us Weekly a daily dose of adorableness with baby animals by introducing a cuddly wolf, an energetic monkey, a kangaroo, a pack of warthogs and a playful black bear! You can watch them all in the video above!

“People who like big dogs, they look at wolves and they’re like, ‘Oh, that looks just like my dog. I can handle it just like my dog.’ But it bites a lot harder than your dog, and is more skittish,” he warns. As cute as these babies may look, they're best handled by an expert or their mama!

Salmoni, who was in New York to team up with Lysol’s “What It Takes to Protect” campaign, celebrating a mother’s primal instinct to protect all year long, shares with Us a 3-month-old patas monkey from Central Africa, and says, “One of the fun, mothering things that they do when they’re hanging out in the troop — if mom’s off finding food — their aunts will take care of them, very much like us humans.”

When it comes to the mama black bear and her cubs, Salmoni says, "Mom will stomp on the ground and make horrible noises … buying time for this little guy to climb into a tree."

The young animals are almost too cute to handle, but they’ll also be the best thing you watch all day. Check out the video above to see them in action!