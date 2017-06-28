Good thing they have protective eyewear! Actor David Walton joins Chris Hardwick, Charlotte McKinney and more in the Thursday, June 29, episode of Hollywood Game Night — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look!

In the clip, the actors gather around with host Jane Lynch for a game of “Popped Quiz.”

“Which account has more Twitter followers: WikiLeaks? or NeNe Leakes?” Lynch asks Walton, 38, who answers “NeNe Leakes.”

Popcorn then bursts into the air as the Glee alum informs him that WikiLeaks? is actually the right answer.

The next question has all the actors musing over the answer.

“Which brand was named after a real person: Sara Lee or Betty Crocker?” Lynch asks.

Watch the teaser above to find out the answer! On Hollywood Game Night, each week two contestants join a team of celebrity guests to compete in pop culture party games for a chance to win $25,000.

Catch Hollywood Game Night on NBC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

