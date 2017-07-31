Fans who don’t want to wait for a Dawson’s Creek reunion got to see two stars of the hit WB show back together on Monday, July 31.



Busy Philipps was filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and James Van Der Beek, who played the titular character on the long-renning drama, was a guest.

“He shot to fame in the '90s, a film and television star ever since. Please welcome the super talented, my friend James van Der Beek!” Philipps, 38, introduced her former costar. “We were together on a little television show called Dawson's Creek.”

“It was weird for both of us,” Philipps admitted of their time on the show. “We were both in weird places.”

“I got married very young and then I got divorced and then and I was single for the first time after not being single in a very long time,” the 40-year-old actor explained. “And Busy and Mark [Matkevich] were like my single counselors — I was not equipped for single life at all!”

Van Der Beek filed for divorce from Heather McComb in November 2009 after nearly six years together, but he found love again and married Kimberly Brook in August 2010.

“Luckily, you found the woman of your dreams and you have this beautiful family…four kids!” Philipps gushed. Van Der Beek, who was promoting his new Vice show What Would Diplo Do?, then gave each of his kids a sweet shoutout.



The actor shared a photo of himself and Busy after the show on Twitter, writing, “SO much fun to hang with my long-time friend (and woman who coached me through my singledom) @Busyphilipps25 @LiveKellyRyan.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!