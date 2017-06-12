He’s hesitant. Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen opens up about returning to work after suffering a heart attack while on the job in a preview for the Tuesday, June 13, episode of the Discovery Channel docuseries. See what he had to say in the video above!

“That’s where I had my heart attack,” Hansen, the 51-year-old captain of the Northwestern, says in the sneak peek. “Now I’m back a year later, and I would feel foolish to go up there and push my luck.”

Mike Pont/WireImage

Hansen’s heart attack came during a fishing trip last year in Alaska’s rough waters. He was with a producer who was filming footage for season 12 of the reality show. Shortly after presenting symptoms, the father of two — he shares daughters Mandy and Nina with wife June — rushed his boat to the nearest port, and was then airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage.

Hansen’s hospitalization will play out on the two-part season 12 finale of Deadliest Catch, beginning Tuesday, June 13, on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

