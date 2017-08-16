'Deadpool 2' Resumes Filming Two Days After Stuntwoman's Death: Report

Deadpool 2 will resume filming on Wednesday, August 16, two days after the death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris, Deadline reports.

As previously reported, Harris was killed when the motorcycle she was driving crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio at Shaw Tower in Vancouver, Canada, on set of the Marvel sequel on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," a company spokesperson for 20th Century Fox told Us Weekly in a statement following the tragedy. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Harris was from Brooklyn, New York, and was the first African-American female road racer. According to Deadline, she was performing the stunt as the character Domino, who is played by Zazie Beetz. She had completed the stunt successfully several times before but was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The film's star Ryan Reynolds spoke out about the tragedy on social media. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool," he wrote via Instagram on Monday. "We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world."

