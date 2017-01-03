Not so fast! Debra Messing shot down rumors of a Will & Grace revival days after former costar Leslie Jordan claimed 10 new episodes were in the works.

"Sadly Leslie was wrong," Messing, 48, replied to a fan on Twitter Monday, January 2. "Nothing beyond talks."

Jordan, 61, who won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie in the NBC sitcom, claimed in a December 22 radio interview with KPBS-FM that the network "has ordered 10 [episodes]." The actor added, "It'll be for next season, so it'll go in in July. And then they'll add the guest cast. I'll get a phone call."

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though NBC has not confirmed new episodes, a revival doesn't seem improbable. In September, Will & Grace costars Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited for a 10-minute election-themed video, which debuted ahead of the first 2016 presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The extended scene, which was released to encourage viewers to vote, brought back a sense of nostalgia and immediately went viral.



The Hollywood Reporter reported in October that the 16-time Emmy-winning sitcom was in talks to return for a 10-episode limited run, but that nothing had been finalized.

Amid the rumors, Messing and McCormack, 53, told the news outlet a month earlier that they wouldn't rule out jumping back into character. "We had a great time. It's a 'never say never' type of situation," he said, while she added, "I never say never anymore. Everything has changed so much in the TV industry; there have been reboots."

Will & Grace aired for eight seasons from September 1998 to May 2006.

