An unwanted encounter. Delia (Necar Zadegan) gets the cold shoulder from Gordon (Matthew Glave) during a chance run-in on Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce's Wednesday, February 1, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive first look.



The Bravo scripted series' preview clip shows Delia spotting her ex while both are staying at the same hotel, so she tells her pals she wants to use the opportunity to smooth things over with him. This marks the first time the pair have seen each other since their ill-fated wedding day.



"It is a sign — us both being here at the same hotel," she explains to her friends. "I can't avoid him all weekend. See you soon."



Delia then makes her way into the hotel bar and gets Gordon's attention. "Hey, isn't this crazy?" she awkwardly says to him. "Both of us just … Anyway, this isn't really a big hotel, and I was thinking maybe we could get together and talk. I've been wanting to since what happened."



Alas, he isn't feeling it: "Yeah, I'm here for the Indian Wells tournament — I'm working on a partnership and don't think I'll have the time."

Attempting to salvage the situation, Delia replies, "Oh! Well, I didn't mean now, I meant maybe later. You know, we could make the time. There was just so much left unsaid."



See how Gordon responds to Delia in the clip above. Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

