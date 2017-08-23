All is not good. DeMario Jackson sat down with Chris Harrison for an interview on Tuesday, August 22, to discuss the scandal that hit Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in June.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Jackson, who appeared on season 13 of The Bachelorette, became emotional while opening up about how being accused of sexual assault affected his mother.

"It's tough. It's difficult. I love my mom more than anything in this world. Seeing her cry every single day, it was difficult, man," the reality personality said through tears. "I'm her everything, like, best friends."He then put his face in his hands for a moment before continuing: "I had to make her deactive everything because she was going to war, like, defending me. And, man, it sucked."

ABC/Paul Hebert

He then put his face in his hands for a moment before continuing: "I had to make her deactive everything because she was going to war, like, defending me. And, man, it sucked."

As previously reported, production on the hit summer reality series shut down soon after filming began in Mexico when a producer alleged misconduct between Jackson and contestant Corinne Olympios. Warner Bros. immediately launched an investigation. After reviewing footage of the alleged incident and completing the probe, the production company told Us Weekly in a statement that "the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member," and filming resumed. Neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to complete the season.

Jackson also went into detail about the alleged incident in the pool with Olympios: "We got turnt up. We're at the bar hanging out. One thing leads to another and we're making out." He added that it was her idea to get into the pool. "One thing leads to another, and the pool gets a little intense, and I didn't think anything of it."

He said things between the two were fine the next day, and that they even had a "great" breakfast. According to Jackson, a producer later told him that the shutdown was because a someone had complained about Jackson and Olympios, but that it was not the Miami native from season 21 of the Bachelor.

"Then why are we having this conversation?" Jackson said. "I'm not complaining, she's not complaining. It's on tape. People were walking by, people were witnessing all of this happening. Then why aer we having this conversation?"

Things didn't get any easier after he was back home as reports of the alleged incident continued to surface, Jackson told the Bachelor Nation host. "I'm not that monster that they're trying to portray on TV," he insisted. "Like Michelle Obama said, 'When they go low, you go high.' It was hard to go high, but I had to do it because I train and mentor children, and I can't tell them to be somethign that I'm not. That kept me going."

Olympios' interview with Harrison will air next Tuesday. Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.