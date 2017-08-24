John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

It’s a big week for music! Demi Lovato announced her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, and dropped the record’s title track.

The “Skyscraper” songstress, 25, shared the news with fans via Twitter on Wednesday, August 23, along with a black-and-white teaser.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe pic.twitter.com/MWJwVGUJPj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017

“So excited to share this with you,” the “Confident” crooner tweeted in another post. “These songs mean the world to me.”

The Grammy nominee, who released a star-studded music video for her summer hit “Sorry Not Sorry” in July, recently wrapped a tour to promote her new music. “I’m releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that,” she told Billboard in May. “It’s more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight in March that her upcoming record will draw from her personal experiences and differ from anything she’s ever done before. “Everyone goes through ups and downs and I’m getting to write about that,” the “Stone Cold” singer said. “I’m at a new chapter in my life, so whenever I’m writing, I keep that in mind.”

Lovato’s last album, Confident, dropped in October 2015 and was later certified gold by the RIAA. “The sound just evolves into everything that I’ve been and everything that I want to become,” she told MTV News in 2014 of her previous record. “I’ve never been so sure of myself as an artist when it comes down to confidence, but not only personal things, but exactly what I want my sound to be and what I’m capable of and this album will give me the opportunity to show people what I can really do.”

Tell Me You Love Me comes out on Friday, September 29 and is now available for pre-order.

