Modern day diva! Demi Lovato proved she’s got sass and some serious vocal skills when she had a riff-off against James Corden on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, April 5.

The “Stone Cold” singer and the host had a ‘Divas Then and Divas Now’ showdown and belted out hits from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry and Aretha Franklin.

With Corden, 38, taking the stand that today’s divas aren’t a patch on the originals, Lovato powered through to show him just how wrong he was.

“I’ve got hits from before you were born,” he said before they began.

But Lovato quickly quipped: “I’ve got hits that are my own.”

The 24-year-old crushed her first song, Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and then mocked her competition for his rendition of Ike and Tina Turner’s “River Deep.”

“Wow, that was terrible,” she said. “Just really awful, bad.”

Corden retaliated by telling her to “watch her mouth,” before launching into “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.

Lovato came back with Katy Perry’s “Roar,” but ended up bringing down the house with her own hit “Heart Attack.”

Confident she’d won the battle, and in true diva fashion, she dropped the mic and then forced Corden to pick it up for her.

The Carpool Karaoke crooner admitted defeat and then embarked on an epic duet with his guest.

Check out the pair’s impressive performance of Diana Ross’ “I Will Survive” in the clip above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!