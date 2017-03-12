No one is safe! Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, Chris Pratt and host John Cena were the unlucky stars who got slimed at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11.

Lovato, 24, was one of the first victims of the evening as she took the stage to support her upcoming movie Smurfs: The Lost Village. She looked gorgeous in a coral-colored dress — that is, until she was unexpectedly blasted from every angle with Nickelodeon's infamous green slime. The "Confident" singer was a good sport about it, though. After the show, she shared an Instagram photo of herself on the red carpet, writing, "Before I got SLIMED!!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Hart, 37, took the podium on stage at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles to accept three awards, including Most Wanted Pet and Favorite Villain, both for his role as Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets. While speaking to the audience, slime erupted from the podium, covering the comedian's white T-shirt and black jeans. "I have waited for my whole life to get slimed," he joked.



Alberto Rodriguez/KCA2017/Getty Images

Luckily, Hart and Lovato were not alone. Viewers were far from surprised when Cena, 39, was slimed at the end of the awards show. In typical KCA fashion, the host was showered with a huge blast of green sludge as he signed off. "I have just turned into John Greena," the WWE star joked. "Thank you, Nickelodeon. Thank you, Kids' Choice. Tonight was incredible! I had the time of my life."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Watch the video above for more slime-tastic moments, including when Pratt, 37, got slimed in a pre-taped segment in the show's control room!

