Demi Lovato released the star-studded music video for her new track, “Sorry Not Sorry,” on Wednesday, July 19.

Lovato, 24, throws a wild house party in the clip, which features Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx and Wiz Khalifa.



The video begins as the “Stone Cold” singer hangs out with pals poolside while chanting the lyrics to her summer 2015 hit, “Cool for the Summer.” The festivities then move indoors and Lovato dances in a foam-filled hot tub. Soon after, she joins Khalifa, 29, and Foxx, 49, back outside, as they dance under neon lights while the hotel heiress, 36, spins tunes in the DJ booth. while chanting the lyrics to her summer 2015 hit, “Cool for the Summer.” The festivities then move indoors and Lovato dances in a foam-filled hot tub. Soon after, she joins Khalifa, 29, and Foxx, 49, back outside, as they dance under neon lights while the hotel heiress, 36, spins tunes in the DJ booth.

“Being so bad got me feelin’ so good / Showing you up like I knew that I would,” Lovato croons as she shares a laugh with her famous pals.

“My favorite part about filming the music video for ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ would have to be having all my closest friends there,” the “Body Say” songstresses admitted in a recent Twitter Q&A. “It was the funnest video that I’ve ever shot.”

As for her on-set memories, the former Disney star revealed, “One time, Paris Hilton’s hair got stuck in my portable fan.”

Lovato threw a house party in Nashville on Thursday, July 13, to promote her new tune, which is the first track to be released off her upcoming sixth album. “I’m releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that,” she told Billboard in May. “It’s more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it.”

The Grammy nominee recently opened up about drawing from personal experience while recording her new music. “What I’m channeling is things I’m going through today, which are different,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in March. “Everyone goes through ups and downs and I’m getting to write about that. I’m at a new chapter in my life, so whenever I’m writing, I keep that in mind.”

Lovato has yet to set a release date and title for her upcoming album.

