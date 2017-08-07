Summer smash! Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit “Despacito” is now the most-viewed video on YouTube ever and the first to hit three billion views. The record-breaking video features the soundtrack for the duo’s original song, rather than the chart-smashing remix with Justin Bieber that was later released.



Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth previously held the honor with their 2015 song “See You Again,” which was featured on the Furious 7 soundtrack.

The audio for the song’s popular remix featuring Bieber has been viewed on YouTube more than 475 million times. Despite the song’s intense popularity, the singer has yet to learn all of the words to the Reggaeton remix. During a June concert in Stockholm, Bieber declined to sing the song after fans begged to hear it. "I can't do 'Despacito,’” he explained to the crowd at the time. “I don't even know it.” The admission promoted a fan to throw a water bottle at him, narrowly missing his head.

Weeks earlier, the “Sorry” singer butchered the words to the song during a night out at NYC’s 1 Oak nightclub, singing: “I don’t know the words, so I say poquito/ I don’t know the words, so I say Dorito.”

Fonsi, however, has come to Bieber’s defense over the flubbed lyrics. “That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself,” Fonsi explained to Rolling Stone in June. “It’s got a lot of lyrics, it’s kind of tongue-twisty ... I’ve done songs in other languages. I know how hard it is.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.