Slap happy? Amanda Stanton may have just called out her ex-fiance, Josh Murray — and Bachelor Nation was quick to notice.

The reality star, 26, seemingly tweeted about Murray, 32, as she watched the The Bachelor on Monday, January 9. During a group date, one of Nick Viall's contestants slapped him across the face while doing a fake breakup exercise.

Poor Nick! That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that... 😳 #thebachelor — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) January 10, 2017

"Poor Nick!" Stanton reacted via Twitter. "That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that... #thebachelor."

Stanton and Murray, who beat Viall on Andi Dorfman's season 10 of The Bachelorette, met on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple called it quits.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

"We did break up. It's been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn't release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we're together or if we're not, and we're not," Stanton told Us at the Bachelor Charity Premiere Party on January 2. "It wasn't something that I was trying to hide. I just didn't know what the right time was to say something, or really what to say about it. I think it's good to kind of set the record straight."

One day later, Murray similarly broke his silence about the split. "It's been a tough couple of weeks for me," he exclusively told Us. "It just wasn't working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren't able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating."

The former baseball player — who had moved from Atlanta to California to be with Stanton — noted that he and his ex are "very different," but that he "will always love her."

"I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future," he told Us. "I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it."

