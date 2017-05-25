‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake: 5 Most Cringeworthy Moments

People were not exactly having the time of their lives watching ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake of the 1987 classic. The made-for-TV movie aired on Wednesday, May 24, and fans of the original didn’t go easy on the updated film. Watch the video above to see the five most cringeworthy moments!



In the reboot, Abigail Breslin starred as Baby Houseman while Colt Prattes played Johnny Castle, and the pair seemed to lack the sexy chemistry of the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. In particular, the famous water lift scene was ridiculed on social media.

“I’m audibly groaning at the lift in the water scene. #DirtyDancing,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “The lift in the water scene is supposed to be romantic. This is making me want to hide behind a pillow.”

The remake also featured a different and somewhat confusing ending, in which Johnny is a choreographer of Dirty Dancing: The Musical and the entire movie was a flashback inspired by Baby watching the Broadway show. The two meet again after the show only for Baby to introduce her former love to her husband, Charlie.

Even more, tweeters accused the film of lifting the ending from the Oscar-winning film La La Land. “Still angry the Dirty Dancing remake ripped off the end of La La Land,” one tweeter wrote. Another joked, “I guess they were like everyone loved the ending of la la land let’s put it in dirty dancing."

