Come here, lover boy! Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes are ready to hit the stage together in the upcoming Dirty Dancing remake. The first promo photo for the ABC project was released on Wednesday, March 1.

Breslin, 20, and newcomer Prattes will play Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle in the movie. Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze originally played the characters in the 1987 classic.

In the photo, the Scream Queens actress and Prattes re-create a pose from Baby and Johnny's epic finale scene, in which they dance to Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley's 1987 hit "(I've Had) the Time of My Life."

Breslin opened up about taking on the famous role in a new interview with Out magazine, which hit the stands on Wednesday. "It was the most magical work experience I’ve ever had. Everybody in it is so incredible," she said. "The whole cast loved each other, and I think that really comes across on screen. Debra Messing plays my mom, and I still talk to her every day and call her for advice. She’s such a gracious soul."

The Little Miss Sunshine star thinks that viewers — and even critics — will love it. "It's a reimagining, not a reenactment. I don’t believe that stories are only meant to be told once," she explained. "I'm not doing an imitation of Jennifer Grey’s iconic performance in the original. Instead, I tried to see Baby as how she related to me, and hopefully I do the character justice. I don't want to sound too self-aggrandizing, but I think the movie's really dope."

The Dirty Dancing ABC remake premieres on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET.



