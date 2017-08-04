Disney

Now they're in a whole new world! Marwan Kenzari is in negotiations to join the cast of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, while Nasim Pedrad has already been cast in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The Murder on the Orient Express actor, 34, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 35, will star alongside Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Will Smith (Genie) and Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine). If negotiations are successful, Kenzari will take on the role of the villain Jafar, an advisor to the sultan of the fictional cosmopolitan city of Agrabah. Pedrad will star as a new character specifically created for her, Mara, Jasmine’s funny handmaiden and close friend, according to the industry publication.

Guy Ritchie will direct the 1992 classic reboot, which tells the tale of a street rat who wishes to become a prince in order to win the princess’s heart. Inspired by the folktales in One Thousand and One Nights, Aladdin draws from Middle Eastern, Indian and Chinese cultures.

The latest casting news comes shortly after Disney’s massive box-office success with the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The movie earned more than $1 billion at the box office, making it the most triumphant live-action movie musical ever made.

Aladdin is due to hit theaters in 2018.

