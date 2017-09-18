Donald Glover revealed some major news during his speech at the 2017 Emmys — he’s becoming a father for the second time!

“I’m so happy. Wow! Thank you guys so much. This is nuts,” the Atlanta star, 33, began while accepting his award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. “I really want to thank the Academy again, everybody in here, you guys. I love you. I want to thank my mom and my dad again, I want to thank the city of Atlanta. I want to thank FX.”

He gave a shoutout to his girlfriend and their children, revealing she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. “I want to thank — I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life,” Glover said. “I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

The Community alum then took a moment to call out the president. “I want to thank [Donald] Trump for making black people No. 1 on the most oppressed list. He's the reason I'm probably up here,” Glover said. “And I just want to thank all the writers and all the people in here and everybody doing great work. Because it's so necessary and I really appreciate everybody here. Thank you so much.”

The rapper known as Childish Gambino, and his love Michelle, whose last name is unknown, welcomed their first child in 2016, Us Weekly exclusive reported, but the couple never officially announced the birth themselves as they are known to be very private.



Meanwhile, that same evening, Glover, 33, took home the trophy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his FX comedy-drama, making him the first-ever black director to win in that category.

