No matter who you voted for in the November presidential election — Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or none of the above — we all get the same result on Friday, January 20, as Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States during his much-anticipated inauguration. Watch the livestream above, and refresh this post throughout the historic event for Us Weekly's live blog of all the key moments.

The inauguration, airing on all major networks, is an all-day affair, beginning with a joint journey by President-elect Trump and President Barack Obama from the White House to the Capitol. The transition of power occurs at noon ET, with a ceremonial swearing-in for both the president and VP, followed by a roughly 20-minute speech by Trump.



The public celebration then continues with a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, and much later, the evening concludes with a series of three swank inaugural balls, one of which will be military-focused.



Chris Kleponis/Pool via Bloomberg

Highlights at the balls will include Trump's first dance with First Lady Melania Trump, and performers such as America's Got Talent contest winner Jackie Evancho, the U.S. Marine Band, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Missouri State University Chorale.

Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack has told reporters that the 2017 inauguration will hew to tradition, but that we can expect a celebration that's smaller and more scaled-back (and with a "soft sensuality") as compared to the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations of President Obama, which brought record-breaking crowds to the nation's capital.



