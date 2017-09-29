Scary good! While It continues to scare moviegoers, Donnie Wahlberg told Us Weekly he found some comic relief in the film thanks to several New Kids on the Block references. Watch the video above!

Wahlberg, 48, revealed that he caught the movie with his son and when NKOTB’s “Please Don’t Go Girl” song hit the screen, the two tried acting nonchalant about the whole thing.

“I looked over at him and he looked over at me and we don’t want to blow our cover either because it’s dad and son time,” Wahlberg told Us while sipping on his wife Jenny McCarthy’s newly launched ready-to-serve vodka cocktail, Blondies. “We are trying to be low-key. I don’t want to embarrass him, and fortunately no one heckled the New Kids stuff.”

Turns out Wahlberg’s son wasn’t embarrassed at all. In fact, he thought it was pretty cool.

“It was a really, really sweet moment,” Wahlberg admitted. “And the movie was scary as hell.”

It’s impressive Wahlberg found time to catch the flick since he’s juggling several different jobs. The actor just wrapped up the eighth season of his reality show, Wahlburgers, is continuing to make music with NKOTB and is gearing up for the next “heavy duty” season of Blue Bloods, in which he plays Det. Danny Reagan.

"Strangely I had to shoot it while I was on tour with New Kids on the Block,” the Boston native explained. “The first day of shooting was this incredibly emotional scene where Danny has to emote and the tour bus drove down from Connecticut, pulled up next to the makeup trailer. I got off and shot this incredibly emotional scene, got back on the bus and drove to my next concert in Long Island and kept going.”

Blue Bloods airs on on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

