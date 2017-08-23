The trailer for season 6 of Don't Be Tardy premiered on Wednesday, August 23, giving viewers a first glimpse of the moment Kim Zolciak learned that her 5-year-old son, Kash, was bitten by a dog.

"We've got to go to the hospital!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, says to her husband, Kroy Biermann, in the emotional teaser as Kash is seen screaming and running around the house in the couple's home security footage. "Kroy, there's a major problem!'

Zolciak becomes emotional once she gets in the car, later shouting in the hospital, "Somebody better take care of my son!"

Kash was hospitalized in April after he was attacked by a dog and left with bruises and cuts on his face. After undergoing multiple surgeries, he returned home and made a full recovery. Zolciak revealed on Snapchat last week that she got a pit bull puppy named Sailor for Kash to celebrate his birthday.

The Don't Be Tardy trailer also features the couple's other children: Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3. In one scene, Brielle argues with Kroy, 31, over wanting to move in with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Michael Kopech. "I'm 20, they don't control what I can do," she says.

Ariana gets in trouble with her father, too. After being caught sneaking out of the house, the NFL star warns, "We have to be able to trust you. I don't know how you're going to earn that back."

Watch the full trailer above for more, including Zolciak and Biermann's vow renewal!

Don't Be Tardy season 6 premieres on Bravo on Friday, October 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

