Drake Breaks Adele’s Billboard Awards Record

Steve Granitz/WireImage)

He did it! Drake surpassed Adele’s record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, when he picked up 13 wins.

The British singer, 29, previously set the record in 2012 with 12 top honors. Drake, 30, officially took the lead when he won the Top Artist category during the Las Vegas event at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

“I got my whole family up here,” he said during his acceptance speech. The Canadian star was joined onstage by his father, Dennis Graham, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drake also won in the Top Male Artist and Billboard 200 Album (Views) categories.

Other big winners of the night included The Chainsmokers, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Twenty One Pilots and Beyoncé, who was not in attendance. Queen Bey, who is pregnant with twins, was the guest of honor at a baby shower over the weekend.

